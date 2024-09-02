Ordinals (ORDI) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for $30.86 or 0.00052819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $648.15 million and approximately $169.18 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 26.32796926 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $74,448,122.39 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

