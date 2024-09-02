Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Argus raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $141.29. 7,980,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53. The company has a market cap of $389.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

