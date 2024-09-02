Oak Root LLC Buys 235 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oak Root LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Oak Root LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oak Root LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $375.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

