NKN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.43 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One NKN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $39.43 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NKN has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.
About NKN
NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 777,990,652 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NKN
