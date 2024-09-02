Niza Global Price Hits $0.0002 (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $47,888.39 and $982,263.59 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Niza Global has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 5,670,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00016773 USD and is down -15.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $689,874.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

