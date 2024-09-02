Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Nickel Industries’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Nickel Industries Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
About Nickel Industries
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nickel Industries
- Trading Halts Explained
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.