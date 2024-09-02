Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Nickel Industries’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining, nickel pig iron, and nickel matte production activities. It is also involved in the production of mixed hydroxide precipitate for use in the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as Nickel Mines Limited and changed its name to Nickel Industries Limited in June 2022.

