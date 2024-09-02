Nexum (NEXM) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Nexum has a total market cap of $69.20 million and $33,676.98 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexum has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

