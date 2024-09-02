Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 184,323 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 612,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 184,323 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $88,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,585 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $102,083,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after purchasing an additional 601,031 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,814,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $263,675,000 after buying an additional 394,774 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $150.61 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

