Natixis Advisors LLC Has $65.46 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Fiserv worth $65,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 171,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Fiserv by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 175,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,192,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FI opened at $174.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.21. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $174.81. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

