Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Nasdaq worth $41,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $1,949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 139,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,134,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $72.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

