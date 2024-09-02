Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $72,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $901.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $839.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $808.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $903.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.47.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

