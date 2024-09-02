Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $80,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $821.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $929.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $943.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

