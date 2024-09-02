MetFi Price Reaches $0.50 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges. MetFi has a total market cap of $56.87 million and approximately $261,552.62 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetFi

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

