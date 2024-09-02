Meter Governance One Day Volume Tops $46,356.71 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Meter Governance has a market cap of $16.10 million and $46,356.71 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,350,569 coins and its circulating supply is 31,229,301 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,344,081 with 31,225,136 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.51259582 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $59,492.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.