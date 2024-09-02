Mechanics Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 560,711 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.13. 12,676,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,565,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

