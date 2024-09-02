Mechanics Financial Corp Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,436,000 after buying an additional 185,913 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $215,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,766,000 after purchasing an additional 129,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.26. 821,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

