Mechanics Financial Corp Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VGSH remained flat at $58.77 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

