Mechanics Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.3% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,201,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,734. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

