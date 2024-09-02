Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 75.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.8% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $117.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.71. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

