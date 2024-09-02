Mantle (MNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Billion

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $95.00 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mantle has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.57768683 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $86,296,682.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

