Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Lynch Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
Lynch Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Lynch Group Company Profile
