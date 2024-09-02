Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Lynch Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Lynch Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Lynch Group alerts:

Lynch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. The company's product portfolio includes gerbera, geraldton wax, phalaenopsis orchids, potted color products, and other wildflowers. It also exports its products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.