Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.50. 2,587,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,406. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.55.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.