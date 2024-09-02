Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Loar Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LOAR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 89,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,915. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Loar has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $76.94.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Loar’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Loar will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Loar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

