LGL Partners LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

LGL Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Unilever by 2.1% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $304,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $64.79 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

