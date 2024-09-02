LGL Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LGL Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

