LGL Partners LLC Buys Shares of 412 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $218,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

Shares of NOW opened at $855.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $791.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $857.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

