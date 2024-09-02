LGL Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $141.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.