LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.76. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCNB will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LCNB by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

