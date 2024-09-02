LCM Capital Management Inc Makes New $229,000 Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $120.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,272 shares of company stock worth $1,781,806 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

