LCM Capital Management Inc Has $467,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $19,206,094. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $495.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.83 and a 52-week high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

