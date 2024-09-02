LCM Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 0.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX opened at $123.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

