Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Marlowe Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Marlowe Partners LP trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 23.3% of Marlowe Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $23.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $821.01. 1,242,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,411. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $929.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $943.74.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

