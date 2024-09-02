KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.90

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €68.90 ($76.56) and last traded at €67.90 ($75.44), with a volume of 8112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €68.30 ($75.89).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.12.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.