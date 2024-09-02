KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Update

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRMD. B. Riley began coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.40. KORU Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 38.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KORU Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMD. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KORU Medical Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,951,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 230,517 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

See Also

