Knuff & Co LLC Invests $513,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $40.77. 2,446,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

