Knuff & Co LLC Has $6.40 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for about 2.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.7% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.13. 798,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,427. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $307.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.58 and its 200 day moving average is $255.49.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

