Knuff & Co LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $49.95. 9,594,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,441,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.