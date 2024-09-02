Knuff & Co LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,639. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.92. The firm has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

