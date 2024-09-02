Knuff & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 14,016 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.47. 279,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $79.59.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

