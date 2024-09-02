Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 297 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $196.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,655. The stock has a market cap of $346.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $198.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

