Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 2,855 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $34,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 34.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,371,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,005. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average is $103.37.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.