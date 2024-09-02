Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $492.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,579. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $493.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.94. The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,056 shares of company stock valued at $25,276,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.