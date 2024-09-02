Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $566.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,255. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $551.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

