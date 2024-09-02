Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 69,794 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $11,994,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $144.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,577. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.72. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $145.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

