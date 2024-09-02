Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Up 16.0% in August

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KFFB opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a PE ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

