Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Up 16.0% in August

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KFFB opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a PE ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $5.79.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile
