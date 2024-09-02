JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JX Luxventure Stock Performance

JXJT opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. JX Luxventure has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

JX Luxventure Company Profile

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

