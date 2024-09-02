JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
JX Luxventure Stock Performance
JXJT opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. JX Luxventure has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.51.
JX Luxventure Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JX Luxventure
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for JX Luxventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JX Luxventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.