Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB) Plans Dividend of $0.38

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3762 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BBSB opened at $99.12 on Monday. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bond (1-3 Y) index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with one to three years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

