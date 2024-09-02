JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Short Interest Update

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 99,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JIADE Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of JDZG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.52. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,323. JIADE has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

