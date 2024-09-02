iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Position Raised by Hilltop Partners LLC

Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hilltop Partners LLC owned about 5.17% of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000.

Shares of BATS GHYG opened at $45.21 on Monday. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

