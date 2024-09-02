iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,134,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $93.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

